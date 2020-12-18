Tesla stock will join the S&P 500 on Monday

(CNN) - Tesla will join the S&P 500 Monday, and instantly become its top-performing stock.

Stock for Elon Musk's electric car company is up about 700 percent this year. That includes a 65 percent surge in the last month, after the announcement about joining the index.

Tesla will move e-commerce firm Etsy into second place, in terms of performance, and, since the index only has 500 companies, it'll bump another business off the list completely.

The S&P 500 is the broadest measure of the overall stock market, to join it, a company must be worth at least 8.2 billion dollars, be highly liquid and offer at least half its shares to the public.