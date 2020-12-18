The Grinch brings holiday cheer to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Grinch has a very busy schedule. At 4:00, wallow in self-pity, 4:30, stare into the abyss. But at 6:30, he comes out to say hi to the kids of Siouxland.

"If they want to stop and take a picture with the Grinch, or at least smile as they drive by and scream 'It's the Grinch!'," said Wesley Orr.

Well…most smile when they see him.

Wesley Orr lives at 2601 South Nicollet Street in Morningside.

He dresses up as the Grinch to hand out candy canes and take pictures with the kids, who are brave enough to approach him.

"It's a good thing to do with COVID. The kids have really lost out a lot with sports and everything else. You can't go sit with Santa," said Orr. "This year, the wife wanted me to dress up as Santa Claus. I didn't really like that idea. I jokingly said the Grinch and gave in, so here I am as the Grinch handing out candy."

The rest of his family dresses up to help out, as people stop on their way to look at the lights on Cherrywood Lane.

"Last weekend alone, I went over 700 candy canes. I'm assuming after Facebook, I shared a post and I went viral, I'm expecting over 700 even tonight I'm assuming," said Orr.

And no matter how different a Siouxlander may appear, they will always be welcomed with holiday cheer.