Tokyo Olympics Q&A: Costs, IOC, COVID-19, and vaccinations

National news from the Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers are expected to unveil their fifth annual budget before Christmas. It is expected to show the rising costs of the postponed Games. The official cost published last year at this time was $12.6 billion. However, Japan’s National Audit Board last year said the costs are much higher than organizers say. Overall spending then was placed at at least $25 billion. All of this is public money except for $5.6 billion. Official costs this time are sure to increase by at least $2.8 billion. This is the cost organizers reported earlier this month for the one-year delay, The 2019 budget shows the The Switzerland-based IOC contributed about $1.3 billion to fund the Olympics. But the vast majority of expense fall on Japanese taxpayers.

Associated Press

