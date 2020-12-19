Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — As companies around the globe race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and nations scramble to secure millions of doses, questions about the use of pork-derived ingredients has begun to play a role in the purchasing and planned distribution. Pork-derived gelatin has been widely used as a stabilizer for vaccines. But for religious communities, including Muslims and Orthodox Jews, where the consumption of pork products is deemed religiously unclean, this can present a dilemma. With global acceptance of vaccines already a worry, health experts fear the lack of a COVID-19 vaccine certified halal, or permissible under Islamic law, could hamper coronavirus immunization campaign efforts in majority-Muslim countries across the world.