Dec. 19: IDPH reports second day with no COVID-19 deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,871 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 264,115 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 265,986 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 212,384 have recovered, an increase of 3,703 since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19, keeping the state's death toll to 3,451.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (212,384) and the number of deaths (3,451) from the total number of confirmed cases (265,986) shows there are currently 50,151 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 11,346 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,311,808 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate decreased to 13.3%, which is down from 13.5%.

According to the health department's latest report, 679 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 701 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 140 are in the ICU with 77 on ventilators. State data shows 62% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 142 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,135 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 153 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 11,783. To date, 9,906 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD says 153 virus-related deaths have occurred in Woodbury County.

A total of 53 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 26 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, three new cases were reported for a total of 3,502 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,880 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 21.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,467 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of three since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,041 have recovered.

Clay County has had ten virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County one new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,626. Of those cases, 1,244 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 13.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,206 cases on Friday, and that number rose to 3,208 by Saturday morning. Of those cases, 2,553 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 44.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported five additional cases bringing its total to 4,166. Of those cases, 3,528 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 40.