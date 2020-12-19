Dec. 19: South Dakota reports 564 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 564 more cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state's total to 94,336.

According to Saturday's report, 409 of the new cases are confirmed and 155 are probable.

State health officials say there are 8,496 active cases in the state, a decrease of 260 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 21 new virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,350.

State data reported 820 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 84,490.

Currently, 365 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 387. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,385 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 6,198 Pfizer vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had three new cases, bringing its total to 1,442. Of those cases, 1,369 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 22.

Six Pfizer vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 12 new cases, bringing its total to 1,558. State health officials say 1,430 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Twenty-five doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Clay County.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,332 to 6,381. Officials say 5,719 of those cases have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lincoln County has had 58 deaths connected to COVID-19.

The state health department says 1,240 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 13 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,494. So far, 1,308 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 28.

Thirteen Pfizer vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 14 new cases, bringing the total to 2,327. Officials say 2,018 of those cases have recovered.

One new virus-related death has been reported in Yankton County. To date, the county has had 22 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Twelve Pfizer vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.