Emails: WHO was warned of fallout over yanked Italy report

ROME (AP) — Emails seen by The Associated Press show that an author of a withdrawn World Health Organization report into Italy’s coronavirus response warned his bosses that people could die if it allowed political concerns to suppress the document. The comprehensive May report examined how the Italian government and health system reacted after the country became the epicenter of the European outbreak. The agency took it down a day after it was posted, prompting the official who coordinated the work to warn the WHO chief that the report’s disappearance had undermined WHO’s credibility. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has said the report was withdrawn over “factual inaccuracies” and denies that it was pressured to remove it.