Iowa State falls to Oklahoma in Big 12 Championship

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTIV) - Iowa State's second half rally falls just short as Oklahoma topped the Cyclones 27-21 in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday. It was the first conference championship game appearance for ISU.

Oklahoma dominated the first half. Spencer Rattler connected with Marvin Mims for a 45-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter to give the Sooners a 14-0 lead.

After an Oklahoma field goal, Iowa State finally finds the endzone. Brock Purdy found Charlie Kolar for a 10-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-7. Purdy threw for 322 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Kolar hauled in six catches for 92 yards and a score. Xavier Hutchinson added 10 receptions for 114 yards on the day.

A Spencer Rattler nine yard touchdown run with just over :30 seconds left in the first half extended the Sooners lead to 24-7 at the break.

Iowa State's second half rally began with a Breece Hall one yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Hall added his second touchdown with just over five minutes left in the 4th quarter to cut the Sooners lead to 24-21.

After a Gabe Brkic field goal extended the Oklahoma lead to six, the Cyclones go the ball back with a chance to win the game. But Tre Brown intercepted a Purdy pass intended for Hutchinson to seal a victory for the Sooners.

"At the end of the day, this football team has become the best version of itself it can be," said head coach Matt Campbell. "That's really hard to do in our sport. It's really hard when you got 18-22 year olds. Really hard in a year like this but boy oh boy, I don't know if I could be prouder of what these young men have done and what they've accomplished."

"One of our mottos is never die easy," said junior Xavier Hutchinson. "I think you guys kind of saw that today and I'm glad that the world got to see it today too that no matter what predicament were in, we're never gonna die easy in a football game. Because we can always make a comeback and today we just fell a little bit short."

Iowa State will find out their bowl game matchup on Sunday.