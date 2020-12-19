Local officers help kids pick out holiday gifts for their friends and family members

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local Law Enforcement Officials spent their Saturday morning helping dozens of children pick out the perfect gifts for their friends and family members.

"The Sioux City Police Department, Wal Mart, and Variety have been partnering for over ten years to offer kids in our community the opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit and to hang out with a law enforcement officer, maybe in a little different capacity," said Sioux City Police Department Crime Prevention Officer Dutler.

36 children in total were given $100 and the opportunity to see law enforcement in a different light.

"Anytime we can get out there and build relationships with folks and kind of break down some of the barriers that exist within law enforcement agencies and other communities, we're going to do that," said Dutler.

"This is by far my favorite event that we get to do, you get to see how full these little kids hearts really are and see who they get to shop for and how excited they are. It's just a lot of fun for us and I know these kids had a great time today," said Officer Woodbury County Deputy Sheriff Zane Chwirka.

"The kids are happy, the officers are happy and so that is a big goal of ours, just that the kids understand that we're human beings as well and that our jobs are fun at some points in time and we can help people. That's what we're out here to do," said Officer Dutler.

The money the kids were given to spend on their family was donated from Walmart, and Variety—the children's charity, donated new bikes.