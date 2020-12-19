Police respond to late night fatal vehicle fire in Plymouth County, IA

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - On Friday night just before midnight, Plymouth County Communication Center received multiple 911 calls of a vehicle on fire in a ditch near 25000 Hwy 12 in Westfield, Iowa.

According to a police report, Akron Fire and Ambulance along with Plymouth County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched.

Upon arriving, first responders discovered there was a person in the vehicle. Plymouth County Medical Examiner Dr. Sheila Holcomb along with a crash investigation team from the sheriff's office and LeMars police were contacted.

The subject in the vehicle was deceased.

Investigators determined the crash was a single vehicle accident, with the vehicle traveling northbound on Hwy 12 before losing control and entering the ditch, eventually hitting a tree. The vehicle was engulfed in flames along with the surrounding area.

Due to the intensity of the fire and the vehicle being engulfed, the victim could not be identified. Additionally, vehicle license information was not available.

At the time, investigators have not identified the remains. The male victim was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny, Iowa.