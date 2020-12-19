Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

5:29 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chamberlain 63, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53

Mitchell 50, Rapid City Stevens 49

O Gorman 82, Sioux Falls Christian 71

Pierre 79, Spearfish 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 41, Milbank 40

Baltic 60, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48

Bennett County 60, Lyman 55

Centerville 73, Iroquois 50

Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Dell Rapids 43

Garretson 70, Madison 57

Parkston 55, Lennox 43

Pierre 57, Spearfish 32

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 23

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Bon Homme 43

Wall 61, Harding County 45

White River 63, Custer 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

