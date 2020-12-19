Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chamberlain 63, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53
Mitchell 50, Rapid City Stevens 49
O Gorman 82, Sioux Falls Christian 71
Pierre 79, Spearfish 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 41, Milbank 40
Baltic 60, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48
Bennett County 60, Lyman 55
Centerville 73, Iroquois 50
Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Dell Rapids 43
Garretson 70, Madison 57
Parkston 55, Lennox 43
Pierre 57, Spearfish 32
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 23
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Bon Homme 43
Wall 61, Harding County 45
White River 63, Custer 30
___
