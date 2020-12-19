Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
5:46 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 44, Sandy Creek 29

Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Yutan 53

Douglas County West 64, Omaha Christian Academy 27

Falls City Sacred Heart 71, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 51

Lincoln Lutheran 60, Aquinas 42

Mead 73, East Butler 52

Milford 56, Ashland-Greenwood 53

Norfolk 73, North Platte 70

Omaha Central 68, Omaha North 46

Waverly 49, Kearney Catholic 43

2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

Sandhills/Thedford 61, Hi-Line 52

Cougar Classic=

Platteview 54, Blair 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellevue West vs. Grand Island, ppd.

Fort Calhoun vs. Plattsmouth, ppd.

Hemingford vs. Leyton, ppd.

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer vs. Southern, ppd.

Kimball vs. Bayard, ppd.

Wood River vs. Gibbon, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beatrice 55, Omaha Roncalli 35

Columbus Scotus 51, West Point-Beemer 41

Douglas County West 53, Omaha Christian Academy 28

Fremont 72, Papillion-LaVista 71

Lincoln Christian 47, Archbishop Bergan 26

Lincoln East 53, Millard North 34

Lincoln Lutheran 37, Aquinas 27

McCook 34, Holdrege 26

Omaha Westside 49, Lincoln Southeast 27

Ord 63, Centura 38

Shelton 42, Bertrand 20

Southern 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31

Wood River 62, Gibbon 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Falls City vs. Conestoga, ppd.

Hemingford vs. Leyton, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Kimball vs. Bayard, ppd.

Lexington vs. Schuyler, ppd.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.

