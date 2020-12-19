Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 44, Sandy Creek 29
Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Yutan 53
Douglas County West 64, Omaha Christian Academy 27
Falls City Sacred Heart 71, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 51
Lincoln Lutheran 60, Aquinas 42
Mead 73, East Butler 52
Milford 56, Ashland-Greenwood 53
Norfolk 73, North Platte 70
Omaha Central 68, Omaha North 46
Waverly 49, Kearney Catholic 43
2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Sandhills/Thedford 61, Hi-Line 52
Cougar Classic=
Platteview 54, Blair 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellevue West vs. Grand Island, ppd.
Fort Calhoun vs. Plattsmouth, ppd.
Hemingford vs. Leyton, ppd.
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer vs. Southern, ppd.
Kimball vs. Bayard, ppd.
Wood River vs. Gibbon, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beatrice 55, Omaha Roncalli 35
Columbus Scotus 51, West Point-Beemer 41
Douglas County West 53, Omaha Christian Academy 28
Fremont 72, Papillion-LaVista 71
Lincoln Christian 47, Archbishop Bergan 26
Lincoln East 53, Millard North 34
Lincoln Lutheran 37, Aquinas 27
McCook 34, Holdrege 26
Omaha Westside 49, Lincoln Southeast 27
Ord 63, Centura 38
Shelton 42, Bertrand 20
Southern 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31
Wood River 62, Gibbon 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Falls City vs. Conestoga, ppd.
Hemingford vs. Leyton, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
Kimball vs. Bayard, ppd.
Lexington vs. Schuyler, ppd.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/