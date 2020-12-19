Selland sparks South Dakota St women past No. 20 Mizzou St

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Myah Selland scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals and South Dakota State defeated its third ranked team this season, upending No. 20 Missouri State 60-52. The Jackrabbits beat Iowa State and Gonzaga and jumped into the Top 25 before losing their last two games to Kansas State and Northern Iowa. Paiton Burckhard added 13 points for South Dakota State, which took the lead by scoring nine-straight points in the first quarter and turning that into a 14-2 run. The lead was 31-22 at the half. Brice Calip scored 13 points for Missouri State.