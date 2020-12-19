Sioux City Parks and Rec hosts annual Breakfast With Santa event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City Parks and Rec hosted their annual Breakfast with Santa event Saturday morning and for the first year, they were able to add tubing to the festivities.

The event was held and Cone Park and included a breakfast buffet, cookie decorating, hot chocolate, and of course the opportunity to talk to Santa.

While the tubing hill at Cone Park isn't officially open until Wednesday, they were able to carve out half of the lanes to allow families to take part in outdoor fun this morning as well.

Officials with Sioux City Parks and Rec said they were able to hold the event in sessions to allow for social distancing while inside the lodge.

"This is actually our first big event since COVID actually started, so it's been great to have our recreation events going again and just be able to provide the activity for everyone to come out and enjoy Christmas and enjoy some of our parks," said Recreation Coordinator Paige O'Farrell.

Cone Park officially begins it's season on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A full list of dates and hours of operations can be found here.