South Dakota reports 21 new deaths from coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials have reported 21 more deaths from COVID-19 and an additional 564 new infections. Saturday’s numbers bring the state’s death toll from COVID-19 to 1,350. The death count is the 38th highest in the country overall and the seventh highest per capita at 150 deaths per 100,000 people, according to researchers at John Hopkins. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 365 on Saturday, a decrease of 22 from a day earlier. As of Saturday’s report, nearly 6,200 people had been vaccinated in South Dakota, up from 3,500 on Friday.