Suggs leads top-ranked Gonzaga over No. 3 Iowa 99-88

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half and No. 1 Gonzaga held off a late rally to beat No. 3 Iowa 99-88. This was the Bulldogs first game since pausing activities in early December because of the coronavirus. Gonzaga showed little rust from not playing a game since Dec. 2. Suggs, the West Coast Conference freshman player of the week last week, entered the game against Iowa averaging 13.3 points per game. Luka Garza led Iowa with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13 of 18 shooting.