Temperatures back on the rise

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A weak cold front moved through last night, dropping temperatures for Saturday.

Our high reached the mid 30s, still above average, with a mostly sunny sky.

The clouds start to increase tonight and temperatures start to warm again. The low will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 40s.

But the warmer weather doesn’t end there, Monday’s high will be in the upper 40s, and Tuesday breaks into the low 50s.

Both days coming with sunshine. But both days also come with some stronger winds, with wind gusts reaching around 30 mph.

On Tuesday night into Wednesday, a strong cold front moves through. This brings a chance of light snow by Wednesday afternoon, and winds continue to be breezy, with a high in the low 30s.

Highs for Thursday get colder and winds pick up even more, check out News 4 tonight to get all the details.