About 100 anti-govt protesters detained in Belarus capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Around 100 people have been detained in the Belarusian capital during the anti-government protests that were prompted by the reelection of the country’s authoritarian leader and continued for over four months. Demonstrators carrying red-and-white flags, the symbol of the protest, marched down residential areas of Minsk on Sunday. They demanded the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko and protesting his government’s violent crackdown on activists and demonstrators. Mass protests have swept Belarus after official results of the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a victory over opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. She and her supporters refused to recognize the result, saying the vote was rigged. Authorities have cracked down hard on the demonstrations.