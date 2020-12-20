Dec. 20: Iowa reports 1,158 new COVID-19 cases, 138 more deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,158 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 265,986 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 267,144 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 213,643 have recovered, an increase of 1,250 since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 138 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,589.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (213,643) and the number of deaths (3,589) from the total number of confirmed cases (267,144) shows there are currently 49,912 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 4,188 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,315,996 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate decreased to 13.1%, which is down from 13.3%.

According to the health department's latest report, 639 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 679 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 149 are in the ICU with 79 on ventilators. State data shows 75% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 142 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,135 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 40 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 11,823. To date, 9,946 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD reported four additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 157 in Woodbury County.

A total of 50 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 24 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 33 new cases were reported for a total of 3,535 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,918 have recovered.

The county has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its total to 22.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,485 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 18 since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,072 have recovered.

Clay County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its total to 11.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 12 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,638. Of those cases, 1,270 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 13.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,208 cases on Saturday, and that number rose to 3,238 by Sunday morning. Of those cases, 2,553 have recovered.

Two additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 46.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 26 additional cases bringing its total to 4,192. Of those cases, 3,581 have recovered.

There has been one additional virus-related death in Sioux County, bringing its death toll to 41.