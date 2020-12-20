Dec. 20: Nebraska reports 967 new cases, 11 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 967new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 156,382..

Eleven additional virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,486.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 582 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, down from 598 residents on Saturday. A total of 4,992 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 93,640 an increase of 1,445 from Saturday,

So far, 820,099 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 663,318 tests have come back negative.

Dakota County

Officials at the Dakota County Health Department reported nine new positive cases for a total of 3,493 cases since the pandemic began.

So far 52 deaths have been reported in Dakota County

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported four new positive cases in Cedar County on Thursday, bringing its total to 691. Of those cases, 416 have recovered.

The state health department says there have been eight virus-related deaths in Cedar County.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported three more COVID-19 cases in Dixon County, with its total now at 508. Of those cases, 366 have recovered.

Six virus-related deaths have been reported in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported 2 new cases for Thurston County, with its total now at 824. Officials say 632 of those cases have recovered.

To date, Thurston County has had nine virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

Two new positive cases were reported in Wayne County by the NNPHD, bringing the county's total to 904. Of those cases, 715 have recovered.

Six virus-related deaths have been reported by local health officials since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and the Dakota County Health Department did not release updated numbers for Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties. Therefore, these counties were omitted from today's update and will be included again once their next updates are released.