Dec. 20: South Dakota reports 391 more COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 391 more cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the state's total to 94,727.

According to Sunday's report, 309 of the new cases are confirmed and 82 are probable.

State health officials say there are 8,270 active cases in the state, a decrease of 226 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 11 new virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,361.

State data reported 606 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 85,096.

Currently, 345 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 365. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,411 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 6,311 Pfizer vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had three new cases, bringing its total to 1,445. Of those cases, 1,371 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 22.

Six Pfizer vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported three new cases, bringing its total to 1,561. State health officials say 1,442 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Twenty-five doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Clay County.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,381 to 6,410. Officials say 5,757 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County officials reported two additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 60

The state health department says 1,263 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 18 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,512. So far, 1,330 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had two additional virus-related deaths reported, bringing its death toll to 30.

Thirteen Pfizer vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 27 new cases, bringing the total to 2,354. Officials say 2,033 of those cases have recovered.

One new virus-related death has been reported in Yankton County. To date, the county has had 23 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Thirteen Pfizer vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.