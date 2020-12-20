In Georgia, Warnock brings faith and activism to the arena

ATLANTA (AP) — As the head of the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, the Rev. Raphael Warnock has not shied away from impassioned sermons and forceful advocacy on behalf of the poor and disadvantaged. The 51-year-old Warnock now wants to take that progressive platform to the U.S. Senate. Warnock is running to unseat one of Georgia’s Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler, in the Jan. 5 election. His campaign calls for bail reform and an end to mass incarceration, job training for a green economy and student loan forgiveness. It’s an unabashedly liberal stance that poses risks in a state that hasn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate in 20 years.