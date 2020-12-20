Iowa State ends 4-game skid beating Jackson State 60-45

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Solomon Young scored 18 points, Jalen Coleman-Lands added 16 and Iowa State beat Jackson State 60-45. The Cyclones ended their four-game losing streak while the Tigers remain winless with their fifth consecutive loss following the cancelation of their first four games due to COVID-19. Coleman-Lands grabbed nine rebounds and Young collared eight. Tristan Jarrett scored 18 points for Jackson State. Iowa State is scheduled to host Chicago State on Tuesday, which will mark its fifth game in 12 days. The Tigers are scheduled to play at North Alabama on Tuesday. Jackson State’s Jan. 9 contest against Alcorn State will serve as its home opener.