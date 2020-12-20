Iowa State gets New Year’s Six bowl invite

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) - No. 10 Iowa State (8-3, 8-1 Big 12) will take on No. 25 Oregon (4-2) in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Saturday, January 2nd in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm and will be broadcasted on ESPN. It will be the first meeting between the Cyclones and Ducks.

ISU will play in a New Year's Six bowl for the first time in school history. It's the fourth straight season that the Cyclones will play in a bowl game and 16th time in school history.

Iowa State has an all-tinme record of 4-11 in bowl games. Head Coach Matt Campbell is the first Iowa State coach to take the Cyclones to four consecutive bowl games.

The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl will not be allowing fans to attend the game. Only the families of the student-athletes and coaches will be allowed to attend.