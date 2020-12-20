Iowa to play in the Music City Bowl

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The 15th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes will face Missouri in the 2020 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on December 30th in Nashville Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 3:00 pm and will be televised on ESPN.

The Hawkeyes are making their 34th bowl game appearance and first Music City Bowl appearance. Iowa has won three straight bowl games for the second time in program history.

Iowa is 6-7 all-time against Missouri. All but one of the meetings, a 27-24 Iowa victory over the Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl, came between 1892-1910. Iowa is 6-5 all-time in bowl games against current members if the Southeastern Conference.

A reduced amount of tickets to the Music City Bowl are available to the public. They will be following the guidelines under the Nissan Stadium Safe Stadium Plan.