Iraqi officials: 3 rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say three rockets have targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone. Sunday’s attack sparked fears of renewed unrest as next month’s anniversary of the U.S.-directed killing of an Iranian general draws near. The three Iraqi officials said the U.S. Embassy’s C-RAM defense system was used to destroy rockets in mid-air in the attack. Damage was caused to property and parked cars nearby. It was not immediately clear if there were casualties. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. The C-RAM was installed by the U.S. over the summer as armed groups stepped up rocket attacks targeting the embassy and its premises.