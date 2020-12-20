Mexican president says army to run Maya train

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says the army will run the Maya train project and several airports, and use any profits to finance military pensions. The army is already overseeing construction on some parts of the controversial train project on the Yucatan peninsula, while private firms build the rest. But López Obrador said Sunday that “so there won’t be the temptation to privatize” the $6.8 billion project, the army will operate it once built. López Obrador has already given the army more tasks than any other recent Mexican president, with military personnel doing everything from building airports to transporting medicine and running tree nurseries.