More EU nations ban travel from UK, fearing new coronavirus strains

BERLIN (AP) — A growing list of European Union nations are banning flights from the U.K. and others are considering similar action.

The moves were made Sunday to try to block a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England from spreading to the continent.

France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland and Bulgaria all announced restrictions on U.K. travel.

It came hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Christmas shopping and gatherings in southern England must be canceled.

He blamed rapidly spreading infections in the region on the new coronavirus variant, which officials say is 70% more transmissible than existing strains.

Researchers are concerned about reports from Britain and South Africa of new coronavirus strains that seem to spread more easily. Scientists say it's unclear if that's true.

And for now, they don't think the new strains cause more severe COVID-19 illness or pose any concern for vaccines.

Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population. One strain recently detected in England has a lot of changes to the spiky protein that's targeted by current vaccines.

The advice to the public remains the same — wear a mask, wash hands often and keep social distance to avoid catching and spreading the virus.