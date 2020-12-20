Nebraska virus hospitalizations dip below 600 over weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Nebraska has dropped below 600 for the first time since late October. Nebraska said 598 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday. The last time that figure was below 600 was on October 30, and that total remains well below the peak of 987 reached on Nov. 20. The state reported 670 new cases of the virus Saturday to raise the total to 155,415. There have also been 1,475 deaths linked to the virus. Also Saturday, the state Department of Correctional Services said nine more prison staff members had tested positive for the virus.