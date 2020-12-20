No. 15 IU women ride Gulbe over Huskers in Big Ten opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Aleksa Gulbe scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and No. 15-ranked Indiana drubbed Nebraska 81-45 in the Hoosiers’ Big Ten Conference opener. Mackenzie Holmes scored 16 for the Hoosiers who scored almost half their points (38) on the inside. Following a 13-9 first quarter, Indiana went on a 14-5 run in the first five minutes of the second. Gulbe buried a 3-pointer, recorded a three-point play and added a layup to start the run. Indiana went on to a 38-19 halftime lead and was never challenged in the second half. Isabelle Bourne scored 16 for Nebraska.