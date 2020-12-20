Skip to Content

No. 9 Creighton holds off UConn 76-74 in overtime

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Christian Bishop scored 19 points and No. 9 Creighton beat UConn 76-74 in overtime Sunday in the Huskies’ return to the Big East. Mitch Ballock added 13 points for the Bluejays, who secured the win with a 9-0 run in the extra period. Marcus Zegarowski had 11 points and eight rebounds. James Bouknight scored a career-high 40 points for the Huskies, who were playing for the first time in 17 days because of coronavirus-related issues. This was UConn’s first Big East game since 2013. Creighton had to rally late to send the game to OT.

