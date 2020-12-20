Temperatures warm further followed by a chance of snow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Saturday temperatures took a step downward, but today we already made up for that loss.

Temperatures reached the mid 40s and the sky gained clouds through the day, but we did manage to get some peeks of sunshine.

And that warm up is still going.

Tonight the low will be near the average high, which is in the low 30s. It is a warm December night!

The clouds will start to decrease, but the winds begin to increase.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 40s, but also breezy. Sustained winds will be around 15 to 25 mph and wind gusts will reach up to 35 mph.

That breezy weather lasts into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Tuesday marks the peak of the warm up, with a high in the low 50s. Tuesday will have a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday will be more cloudy, and in the afternoon there is a small chance of getting some light snowfall.

Temperatures also begin to decrease, with Wednesday’s high in the low 30s and Thursday’s high in the low 20s.

Will it warm up for Christmas? Tune in to News 4 to find out.