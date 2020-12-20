The Koffie Knechtion hosts COVID-19 safe Santa opportunity for children and families

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Santa Claus has made many appearances in Siouxland over the last week and weekend, his latest stop was at the Koffie Knechtion in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Families who reserved a 15 minute time slot were able to come by the coffee shop and see Saint Nick just in time for the holiday week.

Owners say they wanted to offer children and their parents an opportunity to see Santa while still remaining safe.

That's why they offered the event during closed hours and limited the visits to one family per time slot.

"We knew that, with COVID, not a lot of parents would be comfortable with big settings like malls with giant lines, so we decided to organize a 15 minute increment for Santa and families can come in all by themselves and enjoy a little peace and quiet, and a COVID-friendly, masked-up Santa visit," said Ashley Metz with the Koffie Knechtion.

Metz said within 48 hours of posting the event, all the time slots were filled.

Even without the profit, she says it was worth it to see how appreciative local parents and their children were.

"They actually really enjoy, not just the whole COVID part of it, they enjoy that their kids have time to warm up to Santa. When you go to a mall or another setting, you're in there, you've got 30 seconds to take a picture, smile, and leave. These kids have 15 minutes to sit there and just talk to Santa, even if it's not about Christmas."

Parents were welcome to take pictures, everyone who reserved a time slot had to wear masks, and social distancing was encouraged but not required.