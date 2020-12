VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Stanley Umude scored 21 points with eight rebounds as South Dakota easily beat Mount Marty 84-44. Umude is the Summit League’s top scorer and was 8-for-11 shooting in 23 minutes. A.J. Plitzuweit had 13 points for South Dakota. Mason Archambault added 11 points off the bench. Damani Hayes had eight rebounds and four points. Allen Wilson had 12 points for the NAIA Lancers, the only Mount Marty player in double figures.