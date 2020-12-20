US Embassy in Baghdad attacked, one injured

(CNN) - The Iraqi military says an "outlaw group" launched several rockets towards the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad Sunday evening.

In a statement released on Facebook, the US Embassy in Baghdad said the attack caused engagement of embassy defensive systems. The statement added that there was some minor damage to the compound, but no injuries or casualties.

The Iraqi Military has issued a new statement saying at least one of their soldiers was wounded when one of the rockets landed near an Iraqi security checkpoint.

According to the Iraqi Military, the rockets were launched from the Al-Rasheed camp in southern Baghdad.

These type of rocket attacks aimed at the Green Zone have become somewhat common. A spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic of Iraq issued a written statement calling the attack a "terrorist act."