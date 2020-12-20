Woman sent to hospital following Sunday morning shooting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One woman was sent to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department says at about 1:24 a.m. on Sunday officers were dispatched to Mavericks Gentlemen Club at 416 Cunningham Drive for a reported shooting.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene they found an adult female laying on the ground outside in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshots. Officers rendered aid to the woman and she was transported to a local hospital.

Police say she is being treated for life-threatening injuries and her name is not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.