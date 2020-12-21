Another day of wind and warmth before wintry weather takes hold of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Winter officially arrived this morning although it was feeling more like spring with highs surging into the 50s for many of us.

We will get to see temperatures stay very mild again on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies and a rather gusty south wind.

Then we have to get ready for big changes that arrive on Wednesday.

We’ll see a big cold front move through Tuesday night bringing in a very gusty northwesterly wind which will usher in cold temperatures for Wednesday as highs may take place in the morning and only get into the 20s for many of us.

Along with the wind and cold, some light snow is going to be a possibility as well although it’s looking like if there’s accumulation, it should stay less than an inch at this point although the visibility would be affected.

Will there by more wintry weather as we head into the Christmas holiday?

I'll have more about Christmas Eve and Christmas Day tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.