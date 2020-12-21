Biden’s profoundly private Pentagon pick joins Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for defense secretary has made his first foray into the world of Twitter. It was an uncharacteristic move for a retired general who studiously avoided the public spotlight for much of his four decades in the Army. Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin’s social media debut on Monday reflects a recognition within the Biden transition team that the nomination faces hurdles on Capitol Hill from those who balk at putting a career military officer in what is typically a civilian post. It suggests they believe Austin will have to sell himself to lawmakers.