California could see 100,000 hospitalizations within a month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has recorded a half-million coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, overwhelming hospitals in urban centers and rural areas. A medical center in Imperial County along the Mexican border warned Monday that it is fast running out of patient beds. Gov. Gavin Newsom says a projection model shows California could have 100,000 hospitalizations in the next month. The governor says he’s likely to extend his stay-at-home order for much of the state. Newsom gave Monday’s briefing from his home as he quarantined for the second time in two months after a staff member tested positive for the virus.