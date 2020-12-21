Congress approves $900B COVID relief bill

(NBC News) - Congress has passed the long-awaited COVID relief bill.

After months of gridlock, the $900 billion relief package is a lifeline for millions of struggling Americans set to lose federal benefits the day after Christmas.

The bill includes a new round of stimulus checks.

People making less than $75,000 a year will get $600, plus the same for any child, adding up to $2,400 for the average family of four. Some lawmakers in both parties had pushed for larger checks, but that was a deal-breaker for fiscal conservatives.

The package also gives an additional $300 dollars a week in unemployment benefits, along with billions for small businesses, vaccine distribution and schools.

Democrats insist this is not the end, and are banking on a larger rescue package next year after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

NBC News contributed to this article.