Dec. 21: IDPH reporting 644 COVID-19 hospitalizations, no additional deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 600 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 267,144 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 267,744 by 10 a.m. Monday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 214,724 have recovered, an increase of 1,081 since yesterday.

The state's death toll is 3,589, which is the same number that the IDPH reported yesterday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (214,724) and the number of deaths (3,589) from the total number of cases (267,744) shows there are currently 49,431 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 1,933 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,317,929 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (600 positive tests divided by 1,933 tests given) is 31.0%.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has not changed over the last 24 hours, remaining at 13.1%.

According to the health department's latest report, 644 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 639 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 142 are in the ICU with 72 on ventilators. State data shows 65% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 141 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,135 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 25 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 11,848. To date, 9,989 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD says 159 virus-related deaths have occurred in Woodbury County, an increase of two since yesterday's report. Because the SDHD updates their numbers at 9 a.m. every morning while the IDPH updates their numbers throughout the day, there is a delay in reporting data.

The 159 deaths from Woodbury County are included in IDPH's total deaths reported on Friday, Dec. 21.

A total of 56 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, seven new cases were reported for a total of 3,542 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,925 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, bringing its total to 22.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,486 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of one since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,076 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, bringing its total to 11.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County three new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,641. Of those cases, 1,273 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 13.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,238 cases on Sunday, and that number rose to 3,245 by Monday morning. Of those cases, 2,595 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 46.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 8 additional cases bringing its total to 4,200. Of those cases, 3,587 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 41.