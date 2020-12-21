Dec. 21: Nebraska reports 721 new cases, 25 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 721 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 157,103.

Twenty-five additional virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,511.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 582 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. A total of 5,013 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 95,171, an increase of 1,531 from Sunday.

So far, 822,184 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 664,682 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County, increasing the total number of cases to 693. Of those cases, 452 have recovered.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, pushing the county's total number of cases to 3,510.

There were no additional deaths reported, keeping the county's total at 52.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported ten new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County on Monday, pushing the county's total to 518. Of those cases, 382 have recovered.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County on Monday, pushing the county's total to 850. Of those cases, 663 have recovered.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County on Monday, pushing the county's total to 911. Of those cases, 733 have recovered.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison, Stanton, and counties on Monday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once they release their next update.