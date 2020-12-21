Dec. 21: South Dakota reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, 344 total hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 347 more cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the state's total to 94,727.

According to Monday's report, 301 of the new cases are confirmed and 46 are probable.

State health officials say there are 8,373 active cases in the state, an increase of 103 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 20 new virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,381.

State data reported 224 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 85,320.

Currently, 344 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 345. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,429 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 7,516 Pfizer vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had one new case, bringing its total to 1,446. Of those cases, 1,375 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 22.

Six Pfizer vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported eight new cases, bringing its total to 1,569. State health officials say 1,443 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Twenty-nine doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Clay County.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,410 to 6,472. Officials say 5,772 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County officials reported one additional death, bringing the county's COVID-19 death toll up to 61.

The state health department says 1,596 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen six new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,518. So far, 1,332 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

Thirteen Pfizer vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 11 new cases, bringing the total to 2,365. Officials say 2,038 of those cases have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported in Yankton County. To date, the county has had 23 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Thirteen Pfizer vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.