Driver miraculously uninjured after vehicle ramps into a parked semi and overturns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Miraculously there were no injuries after a vehicle ramped into the side of a semi-truck and rolled-over in Sioux City.

The accident happened just after 6:00 Monday morning at the Love's Truck Stop on Singing Hills Boulevard.


Sioux City Police say that the driver suffered a medical episode causing him to enter the ditch, ramp out of the ditch into the side of a parked semi, and overturn.


The driver was thankfully not injured in the accident.


Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.

Brett Funke

