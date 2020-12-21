Driver miraculously uninjured after vehicle ramps into a parked semi and overturns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Miraculously there were no injuries after a vehicle ramped into the side of a semi-truck and rolled-over in Sioux City.

The accident happened just after 6:00 Monday morning at the Love's Truck Stop on Singing Hills Boulevard.



Sioux City Police say that the driver suffered a medical episode causing him to enter the ditch, ramp out of the ditch into the side of a parked semi, and overturn.



The driver was thankfully not injured in the accident.



Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.