Five Siouxland teams crack AP high school boys basketball rankings
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
- Cedar Falls (5) 4-0 94 2
- Ames 4-0 74 5
(tie) Waukee (4) 0-0 74 1
- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (1) 6-1 63 3
- North Scott, Eldridge 4-0 56 7
- Ankeny Centennial 3-0 51 8
- Johnston 0-0 42 4
- Davenport, North 0-0 26 6
- Sioux City, East 6-1 22 NR
- Dubuque, Hempstead 0-0 14 10
Others receiving votes: Ankeny 9. Southeast Polk 8. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 5. Iowa City, City High 5. Iowa City Liberty 3. Cedar Rapids, Washington 3. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
- Dallas Center-Grimes (6) 6-0 94 1
- Carroll (2) 6-0 84 2
- Pella (2) 6-0 81 4
- Ballard 5-1 60 3
- Waverly-Shell Rock 5-0 53 5
- Assumption, Davenport 3-1 49 6
- Monticello 5-0 47 7
- Epworth, Western Dubuque 5-0 40 10
- Glenwood 5-0 13 9
- Solon 5-1 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Le Mars 6. Knoxville 5. Mount Vernon 3. Spencer 2. Humboldt 2. Wahlert, Dubuque 1. Storm Lake 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
- Boyden-Hull (8) 6-0 95 1
- A-H-S-TW, Avoca (2) 8-0 65 T6
- Denver 6-0 64 T6
- Western Christian, Hull 5-1 62 4
- Camanche 5-1 50 3
- Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 7-0 46 8
- Van Meter 4-0 32 9
- Treynor 5-1 30 2
- Dike-New Hartford 5-1 28 T10
- Aplington-Parkersburg 6-1 22 5
Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 17. North Fayette, Valley 14. West Branch 8. Pella Christian 5. Des Moines Christian 4. OA-BCIG 3. West Burlington 3. Ridge View 2.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
- North Linn, Troy Mills (9) 7-0 97 1
- Martensdale-St. Marys 5-0 74 4
- Lake Mills 7-0 70 3
- Springville (1) 8-0 67 5
- Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 5-1 44 2
- St. Mary's, Remsen 5-0 37 7
- Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7-0 34 8
- West Fork, Sheffield 3-0 33 6
- Easton Valley 7-0 29 T10
- New London 5-0 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Keota 15. Montezuma 8. North Mahaska, New Sharon 6. Grand View Christian 5. Wapello 3. Janesville 3. Danville 2. English Valleys, North English 1.