Interstate highway crash in Omaha kills Iowa man

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man is dead after wrong-way accident in Omaha. The wreck happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 480. The victim is identified as 42-year-old Ray Sutton of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Police say Sutton was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu in the far left lane when a 2016 Lincoln MK-Z traveling the wrong way collided with the Malibu head-on. Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lincoln, 23-year-old Joshua Seaman of Omaha, is hospitalized in critical condition. The accident caused the southbound lanes to be closed for about four hours.