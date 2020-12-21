Iran urged not to squander chance to salvage nuclear deal

BERLIN (AP) — Countries trying to keep alive the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear program have agreed to “positively address” the possibility of a U.S. return to the accord under the Biden administration. Germany’s foreign minister urged Iran not to waste what he called a final window of opportunity. Monday’s virtual meeting of parties to the agreement — the first at the level of foreign ministers in over a year — came as the deal is in what German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called a “downward spiral” caused by a mixture of strong U.S. pressure on Iran and Tehran’s violations of the accord.