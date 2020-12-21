Jupiter and Saturn make rare nighttime pass in the night sky Monday night

"The Great Conjunction", as it has been called, will take place in the evening sky Monday night.



Jupiter and Saturn will pass close enough to each other to look like one bright star in the southwestern sky.

While the two have been near each other over the last few nights and will remain so over the next few nights, they will be at their closest point about an hour after sunset tonight.

The two biggest planets in the solar system cross paths every 20 years; however, they have not been this close to each other in the last 400 years and it has been 800 years since this happened at night for us to see.

Siouxland has an ideal forecast with clear skies expected through the evening hours.

Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with a breeze during this time frame so throw a jacket on and take the opportunity to see this rare occurrence!