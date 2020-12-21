Local bank gives $1,200 donation to South Sioux City police

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A check for $1,200 was presented to the South Sioux City Police Officers Association, today.

The donation came from F&M bank. Bank employees raised funds by paying for the chance to wear jeans on the last Friday of each month. The bank then matched the funds raised.

The employees had a choice of where to donate the money. Officials say that it was a way to thank first responders during these difficult times.

"Well this has been a challenging year for everybody as we all know but we especially wanted to thank our frontline, our first responders. We've got a great working relationship with the police department here and we thought that they'd be very worthy nominees of our donation this year" said Brent Ruch, Vice President of F&M Bank.

Previous donations have gone to the Food Bank of Siouxland, the South Sioux City Fire Department, and other nonprofit organizations in the area.

"For a business to step up like this and their employees vote to give it to us, it’s very gratifying, very fulfilling" said South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon.

Chief Mahon added the support from the community has been unbelievable. He said he hasn't seen this much support for first responders since 9/11 and is grateful for all of the support from the community