Local health officials remind people about health risks when flying

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many people are planning to stay home for the holidays, but others will travel this week to visit their family and friends.

Local health officials are urging people not to travel, but have tips to stay healthy if you are planning on traveling this week.

Tyler Brock with Siouxland District Health Department said the first step for a safe traveling experience is to check what policies and regulations your airline has in place.

As always, he said it's best to wear a mask and be conscious of your surroundings. Also, you should make sure you're not standing too close to others who aren't in your immediate household.

If you are able to, Brock highly recommends driving to your destination instead of flying.

"On an airplane, for instance, you're sitting right next to somebody within a couple of feet for several hours, up to several hours, and it's just tighter fitting there, there's more opportunity for the spread of the virus versus a casual encounter in the store," said Brock.

Nearly a year into the pandemic many people have had the virus and might feel that they're safe from getting it again.

But Brock said everyone, even those who may have had COVID-19 before, needs to take extra safety precautions. He said you may have increased defenses against the virus after recovering, but it's hard to tell exactly how long the increased immunity lasts.